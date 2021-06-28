Burlington mayor announces he will seek a 4th term

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington mayor Ian Baltutis announced Monday that he will seek a fourth term when his ends later in 2021.

Baltutis was first elected in 2015. At the time of his election he was the youngest mayor ever elected in Burlington, at the age of 30.

From his release:

Even after six years in office, he continues to push the City’s strategic plan forward at a brisk pace. His passion for public service is clearly shown through his countless efforts to represent residents across Burlington and to celebrate their progress and accomplishments.

He campaigned door-to-door at over 12,000 homes in his initial campaign 2015, and plans to “again take to the streets”.

“Our focus on investing in our city equitably and improving access to opportunity helped Burlington weather the pandemic better than many communities, our shared vision of One Burlington where everyone has an opportunity to contribute and succeed is more critical than ever,” says Baltutis.