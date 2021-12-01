Burlington man shot, killed on James Drive, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Police seek answers after a man was killed in a shooting in Burlington.

Burlington police responded to the 100 block of James Drive after receiving a call about a shooting just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers got to the scene, they say they found Jaquan Lennel Boyd, 28, of Burlington. Boyd had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the dead of Jaquan Boyd is asked to call Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.