Burlington man found lying in yard with gunshot wound, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Burlington, according to police.

At about 1:20 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound on the 100 block of Brooks Street.

At the scene, officers found 58-year-old Daniel Jones lying in the yard. Jones had suffered one gunshot wound to his left leg.

The victim was taken to a hospital by EMS. He was conscious and alert at the time.

Investigators believe that the shooter knew Jones and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burlington Police Department (336) 229-3500 or Alamance Countywide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.