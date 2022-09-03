BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington man died in a fatal crash late Thursday afternoon, according to the Burlington Police Department.

At 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to the intersection of Chapel Hill Road and Tucker Street after getting reports of a crash with injuries.

Investigators say that a 22-year-old woman was driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla west on Chapel Hill Road and approaching a green light at the intersection of Tucker Street when a pedestrian, Nathaniel Navarro, 22, entered her lane of travel on foot causing a crash.

Navarro was pronounced dead by Alamance County Emergency Medical Services.

Investigators say that neither speed nor impairment were factors in the crash.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

The Burlington Police Department is seeking anyone with additional information about this investigation to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile app P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.