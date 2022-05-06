ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington man is being charged with multiple counts of indecent liberties with a child, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Alamance County deputies say they began to receive reports alleging multiple sexual assaults happening to a child on April 27.

Deputies say that their investigation into the matter led to them identifying Jesse Clayton Garner, 30, as a suspect.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office officially charged Garner with six counts of indecent liberties with a child on Tuesday.

Garner turned himself in at the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. His bond is currently set at $50,000.