BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington man faces over a dozen charges, including taking indecent liberties with a child and prostitution, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

On Sunday, Feb. 26, detectives with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit began an investigation after getting a report of a sexual assault against a juvenile by an adult.

During this investigation, detectives were able to establish probable cause to charge Gary Donnell Cotton, 42, of Burlington.

Cotton surrendered himself to the Magistrate’s office Monday afternoon. He was arrested and booked into the Alamance County Detention Center under a $2 million bond.

He was charged with:

three counts of felony statutory rape of a child under 15

three counts of felony sex offense with a child under 15

one count of felony child abuse-prostitution

four counts of felony indecent liberties with a child

three counts of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile