Burlington man dies in motorcycle crash on Maple Avenue

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Burlington on Tuesday, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

Around 2:25 p.m., officers responded to a motorcycle crash in the 1500 block of Maple Avenue.

Arriving officers found Eddie Howard Ratliff, 73, of Burlington, with apparent injuries.

Ratliff was pronounced deceased on the scene by Alamance County EMS.

The Burlington Traffic Unit investigated the crash and spoke to eye-witnesses that remained on-scene.

Ratliff was going north when he lost control of the motorcycle, went off the road to the right and spun out of control before hitting a utility pole, police say.

Speed and potentially defective equipment were contributing factors in the crash.

