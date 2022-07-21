BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington man faces multiple charges, including taking indecent liberties with a child, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Friday, July 15, deputies responded to a reported sexual assault in the 1200 block of North Graham Hopedale Road in Burlington.

While on the scene, deputies detained the suspect, identified as Eric Ivan Guevara Requeno, 33, of Burlington.

During the investigation, deputies established probable cause to arrest Requeno. He has been charged with:

one count of felony statutory rape of a child by an adult

one count felony statutory rape of child 15 or younger

one count felony sex act: substitute parent/custodian

one count felony indecent liberties with a child

He was given a $750,000 secured bond.