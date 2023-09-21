BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington man is facing several charges after an alleged physical and sexual assault, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, Detectives with the ACSO’s Special Victim’s Unit came to a local hospital after getting a report about a victim who was physically and sexually assaulted.

Investigators say that Tyson Lamar Garner, 37, of Burlington, became upset and began strangling the victim and sexually assaulting them. The assault took place in the presence of a minor child. Garner allegedly grabbed and assaulted the child when they attempted to intervene.

Probable cause was established by the ACSO and warrants were issued for Garner’s arrest. A search warrant for Garner’s residence was also obtained.

Garner was taken into custody at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Garner is being charged with the following:

One count of felony assault by strangulation

Two counts of felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury

Two counts of felony first-degree forcible rape

One count of felony first-degree kidnapping

One count of assault on a child under 12 years old

Garner was given a $350,000 secured bond. He was released after posting bond at 6:24 p.m. on Wednesday.