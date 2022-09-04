ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several felony charges after allegedly pawning stolen goods, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 25, the ASCO got a report of multiple power and hand tools being stolen from a home on the 4600 block of Cobb Road in Liberty.

The victim told investigators that he had been trying to sell the home and went to the property in May. While there, the victim noticed that his detached garage door was open and a large number of his tools were missing.

Investigators searched through pawn records in an attempt to locate the tools that were missing from the garage. Those records revealed that on May 2, Jonathan Lee Willets, 32, of Burlington, pawned a specific toolset that belonged to the victim at a pawn shop.

The victim would later confirm that the tools did in fact belong to him.

In light of all the evidence collected, ACSO investigators obtained warrants for Willets’ arrest.

He is currently charged with the following:

Felony breaking and/or entering

Felony larceny after breaking and entering

Felony larceny

Felony obtaining property by false pretense

Willets was given a $50,000 secured bond.