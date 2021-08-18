Burlington man charged with 12 counts of child sex crime charges in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington man has been arrested after he was accused of child sexual abuse in Randolph County, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 10, deputies launched an investigation into a case of sexual misconduct and physical abuse involving a minor in Randolph County.

Detectives obtained warrants for the arrest of Robert Dontell Baker, 36, of Burlington.

He was charged with three counts of felony indecent liberties with a child, two counts of felony first degree sex offense child and seven other counts of child sex crimes.

On Tuesday, detectives found and arrested Baker.

He was taken to the Randolph County and received a $700,000 secured bond.

