Burlington man arrested after shooting leaves 1 in hospital with serious injuries, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington man was arrested after another man was shot and taken to the hospital last week, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

On March 3, around 1 a.m., the BPD began an investigation into a shooting that happened in 500 block of Dudley Street.

During the shooting, a 38-year-old Burlington man was shot and left with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The man was treated at a hospital and released.

Officers arrested Sammy Mebane, 38, of Burlington, and charged him with:

assault with a deadly weapon with Intent to kill inflicting

serious bodily injury

possession of a firearm by felon

Mebane was arrested on March 3 and is currently in the Alamance County Jail with a $200,000 secure bond.

The BPD is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other related investigation. We ask you to call the BPD at (336) 229-3500.