BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington man was arrested this week after a man was shot over the weekend and taken to the hospital, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

On Sunday around 8 p.m., Burlington officers were sent to the 600 block of Maple Avenue when they were told about a shooting.

Arriving officers found a 31-year-old man lying inside of a home with a gunshot wound.

Alamance County EMS responded to the scene and took him to a hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

On Wednesday, Millard Hanibal Levi Elswick, 33, of Burlington, was arrested in connection to the shooting.

Elswick was taken into custody in High Point and has been charged with:

assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

shooting into an occupied dwelling

possession of a firearm by a felon

He is currently in the Guilford County Jail without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

The BPD is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other related investigation. They ask you to call them at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.