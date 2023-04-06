Top to bottom: Nell Ciro Aguilar Cabrera, 44, of Burlington, and Sheila Brock Aguilar, 49, of Burlington (ACSO)

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington man accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile faces multiple charges, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On March 29, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit began a sexual assault investigation.

The alleged assault was reported to have happened between an adult and a juvenile.

During the investigation, officials learned that another adult, living in the same household, knew about the sexual assault but didn’t report it.

Investigators established probable cause to charge the suspects identified as Nell Ciro Aguilar Cabrera, 44, of Burlington, and Sheila Brock Aguilar, 49, of Burlington.

Aguilar-Cabrera was charged with:

two counts of felony statutory sex offense with a child

one count of felony statutory rape

three counts of felony indecent liberties with a child

Aguilar was charged with one count of misdemeanor failing to report a crime against a juvenile

On Tuesday, both were arrested and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center.

Aguilar-Cabrera is under a $750,000 bond, and Aguilar is under a $2,500 secured bond.