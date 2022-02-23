Burlington man accused of stealing, selling over 200 grave markers

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington man was charged on Tuesday in connection to the theft of over 200 grave markers, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, the ACSO was told about missing grave markers from Alamance Memorial Park.

It was reported that around 209 new bronze grave markers were missing from storage closets. An arrest warrant states the value of the grave markers is approximately $167,000.

Investigators determined that no break-in had happened began investigating employees who would have had access to the storage closets.

Investigators discovered that the head of maintenance, William Allen Shannon Jr., 47, of Burlington, was the suspect.

He took the grave markers to CMC Recycling and sold them for $14,565.13, according to an arrest warrant.

Shannon was charged with one count of felony larceny by an employee greater than $100,000 and felony obtaining property by false pretense.

He is under a $30,000 secured bond.