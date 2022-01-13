Burlington man accused of breaking into over a dozen vehicles

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington man was arrested and is accused of breaking into over a dozen vehicles, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

Daequeon Lamont Vaughn, 26, of Burlington, was arrested on Tuesday after an investigation started in November into multiple breaking and entering of motor vehicles.

On Tuesday, the BPD participated in a multi-agency search warrant in regards to these cases as well as numerous investigations in other jurisdictions throughout central North Carolina.

Vaughn was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

breaking and entering

larceny after breaking and entering

13 counts of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle

larceny of a firearm

possession of a firearm by felon

felony larceny

7 counts of misdemeanor larceny

14 counts of attempt to obtain property by false pretense

11 counts of obtaining property by false pretense

9 counts of financial card theft

These charges are in addition to numerous charges filed by several other agencies for similar offenses.

Vaughn is currently in the custody of the Alamance County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be forthcoming from the ZBPD as well as the other involved agencies.

The BPD is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other related investigation. We ask you to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.