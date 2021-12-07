Burlington Food Hall sparks excitement among city residents

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s a fun concept you see in big cities like Raleigh and Charlotte and now you can add Burlington to that list.

We’re talking about the growing trend of food halls.

The Burlington Food Hall and Commissary Kitchen already has three restaurants and a fully stocked bar.

Some who live in town said this venue and other improvements to the city have reiterated the potential the city has.

“I’m really rooting for Burlington,” said Kadin Jones who lives in Burlington. “For a long time, I didn’t know if it was going to happen and now all the evidence points to that it is happening and that it’s going to get more and more intense — the growth.”

More growth in the city of Burlington is what this food hall represents. The space once stood as a grocery store co-op.

“There wasn’t really a lot of options when it came to food, but within six years here we got Burlington Beer Works, we got Tanners, we got Go Burrito!, the food hall,” Jones said.

“I think that the food hall concept is really incredible because we have so many eateries in one location,” said Meagan “Mick” Ivey, the general manager at Go Burrito!

Her restaurant was the first of three so far to open its doors at this location on East Front Street.

“We are just big on big burritos,” Ivey said.

While food is the focus here, fun is the attraction for a concept like this. There’s a fully stocked bar.

“Our bar will have different nights like trivia nights, open mic nights, we also encourage local musicians,” Ivey said.

And it has something for everyone — even the health nuts.

Darwing Murrietta started ordering from Crush last year when they were only doing deliveries.

“This is my favorite place,” Murrieta said.

Now that they have their own brick and mortar inside the food hall, he stops in before work.

“It’s really amazing because I’ve been losing weight for a year and these people are helping me stay on track,” he said.

Casey’s Bistro opens Wednesday. They’ll offer everything from turkey burgers, wraps, and grilled cheese, all the way to vegan options.

“We’re giving another option for families to get together, have a drink at the bar out front or just get together and break bread. Different genres of food will satisfy everybody’s palate,” owner Mary Casey said.

She had a couple of restaurants in the Charlotte area. When the last one closed down because of COVID-19, she started making meals for those who couldn’t do it themselves, calling it Stone Soup Menus.

They have been able to create more than 125,000 meals in Alamance County since the start of the pandemic.

This food hall gave Casey a new opportunity and fresh start for her to keep spreading her love of cooking to others.

A percentage of each sale will go back into Stone Soup Menus to continue providing hot meals to those in need in Alamance County.

This one-stop-shop for food, fun and entertainment is something people in Burlington hope will make their city competitive.

“I think that we’re on a very upward trajectory right now,” Jones said.

Oishi and Ni Armor’s are said to open in the coming weeks.