Burlington fire station hit during crash; people inside vehicle, dog treated for injuries

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — People in a vehicle were treated for injuries on Sunday after the vehicle hit a Burlington fire station, according to a Burlington Fire Department news release.

A vehicle going north on Graham-Hopedale Road hit Burlington Fire Station # 3 when it lost control trying to make a turn onto Wilkins Street.

The vehicle hit a fence, the station’s heating and airconditioning unit as well as the station itself, causing damage to the exterior wall.

Fire department personnel were inside the station at the time of the accident and were unharmed.

Fire officials assessed the people in the vehicle for injuries as well as the damage to the structure.

The people in the vehicle and their dog were treated for non-life-threatening injuries on scene by fire department and Alamance County EMS personnel.

Damage to the structure is estimated at $15,000, which includes damage to the heating and air conditioning unit, the fence and structural damage to the wall where contact was made.

The City of Burlington Building Maintenance Division was notified and surveyed the damage, ensuring the building was still safe for fire officials to remain in the station.

The damage was substantial but will not displace fire department units or personnel as station 3 will remain staffed with firefighters ready to respond to incidents as needed.

