BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Fire Department will be canvassing the neighborhood around Hood Street for smoke alarms on Thursday.

The canvassing comes a few days after Monday’s deadly fire on Hood Street that killed one person and hospitalized another.

On Thursday, firefighters will be checking, installing and/or replacing smoke alarms as needed in the area of Hood Street near Jackson Street and Hill Street.

The neighborhood surrounding Hood Street (Google Maps)

If a smoke alarm requires replacement, firefighters will install a 10-year lithium ion alarm that does not require batteries and should last for around 10 years with proper care.

The canvassing will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Contact the Burlington Fire Department with questions about your smoke alarm at (336) 229-3133.