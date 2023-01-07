BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Fire Department responded to a fire call at a nursing home on Saturday morning.

Firefighters came to a nursing care facility on the 1900 block of Hilton Road in Burlington after getting a report of a possible building fire.

Fire crews responded to the scene in three minutes and found Alamance County EMS at the scene helping to evacuate the building.

Firefighters entered the building and discovered light to moderate smoke in a room and adjacent hallway. A victim was in the room suffering from severe burns.

First responders began to render aid to the burned victim while other responding 911 services continued to move people inside to shelter-in-place locations free of smoke.

Fire crews say that no fire was discovered and the building was not damaged by any fire.

Firefighters say that the blaze was started accidentally by a resident of the nursing facility who attempted to smoke a cigarette while on medical oxygen.

Medical oxygen that is being delivered at 100% rapidly accelerates combustion and can ignite if in the presence of flames, such as that of a cigarette.

Staff at the facility pulled the fire alarm when they discovered the smoke and began evacuation procedures per their emergency plan.

The burn victim was taken to a regional hospital by EMS and is currently in the UNC Hospitals Burn Unit in Chapel Hill.

Emergency crews remained at the scene for a considerable time, moving occupants back to their rooms once it was deemed safe to do so.