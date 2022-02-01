Burlington family of 9 loses everything in fire

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington family of 9 is asking for help after losing everything in a fire.

The home on McKinney Street burned down on Jan. 20.

The family says it destroyed the children’s Christmas presents they just opened weeks before.

The youngest child was only two weeks old at the time of the fire. No one was home at the time.

The Burlington Fire Department estimates the damage to the home is about $60,000, and the damage to the property is about $15,000.

The BFD ruled the fire accidental.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.