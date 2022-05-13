BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — An employee at Burlington Family Dollar has her life threatened on Thursday.

Police say a man entered the Family Dollar store at 1529 Rauhut Street and held a semi-automatic to Elizabeth Lamm’s back.

She took the day off from work since she was too shaken up to return.

It wasn’t her normal store. She was just helping out when the store was robbed around 2 p.m.

“This is the first time I have ever been held at gunpoint,” Lamm said.

In the surveillance video, you see a man in red jogging pants and a black and grey hoodie leading Lamm to a store cash register.

“He’s like ‘get to the register and give me all your money before I shoot you,'” Lamm said.

What you can’t see clearly is the gun she says he was holding to her back.

“He is like ‘hurry up. You’re taking too long. Don’t make me shoot you. Don’t make me kill you,” she said.

Eventually, Lamm got the register open, and you can see the suspect emptying the drawer with his left hand.

“He took all my money I had in the register, and he walked out,” she said. “We’re here to help the community get the store back right, and you come in and rob and hold me up at gunpoint for $300 something dollars.”

The whole thing lasted two minutes.

“It felt like a lifetime. I prayed the whole time. I felt like I was about to die,” Lamm said.

These are the words she said in her head until the suspect walked out of the store:

“God please don’t take me now. Tomorrow is my sister’s birthday. Just don’t take me now. I’m not ready to go.”

It saddens her that someone would do this to anyone, especially a person just doing their job to make a living.

“$10 is not worth your life, and that’s what I make is $10. It’s not worth it,” she said. “This is something I will never forget. I will dream about it.

Police are looking for the suspect,

Lamm said she could not get a good description of him because his face was covered, and he was in long sleeves and long pants, a face mask and ski goggles.

What she does remember is his voice which she described as a soft young voice of someone 18 to 20 years old.

Burlington police say over the last two years, they have responded to 56 calls at that location with 12 crimes reported.