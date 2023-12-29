BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — An administrator at Eastlawn Elementary School is being accused of committing a child sex crime on school property, according to the Burlington Police Department.

On Dec. 8, investigators with the BPD’s Special Victims Unit opened an investigation into a school administrator, Daniel McInnis, 43, of Burlington, who was allegedly involved in misconduct with a student on school property.

After a weeks-long investigation, police charged McInnis with one count of felony statutory sex offense. He was taken to the detention center on Friday and was given a $500,000 bond.

According to Eastlawn Elementary’s website, McInnis is the school’s principal.

Police say that the Alamance-Burlington School System was told that McInnis was under investigation and cooperated fully with the BPD.

Police say there are no further reports of misconduct at this time and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BPD at (336) 229-3500 or to anonymously call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.