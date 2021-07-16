Burlington distribution centers provide bottled water after E. coli found in water system

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two distribution centers provided hundreds of cases to City of Burlington Water customers after E. coli was detected in the water system.

Drivers were able to pick up cases of water at the Burlington Fire Headquarters Station and Fairchild Community Center Friday afternoon.

The city says the bacteria were discovered on Wednesday during routine water sampling, and the boil water advisory remains in effect.

Michael Thompson came through the line with dozens of drivers through the fire station as first responders loaded a case into his car.

“I don’t know how long this is going to last, I’m coming up here to make sure we’re alright,” he said. “So thankful for these guys, they’re heroes. These guys are great.”

Restaurants remained closed Friday afternoon after owners received notices from the public health department asking them to remain closed.

Danny Morton owns Danny’s Café and Catering on Front Street. He said the closures impact owners and staff.

“Friday nights are the only night we’re open, you’re taking away income there it’s our busiest day of the week is Friday and Saturday. With it hitting right at the weekend, for a lot of restaurants, not just us, everybody you’re getting off work people are going out to eat, I can imagine other restaurants are going to feel the same impact we are,” he said.

City officials say once the advisory is lifted, businesses will have to complete a few start-up procedures in order to re-open.

Business owners urge the public to keep supporting local businesses when they can reopen.

“Just got over the rocky road of COVID, and it’s another bump,” Morton said.