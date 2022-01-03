Burlington community shaken after ‘frightening’ shootout on Alamance Road

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Neighbors in a Burlington community are fed up with the violence.

The startling sound of gunfire left the Alamance Road community concerned after two cars were seen shooting at another on Sunday.

“There’s a lot of traffic on this road because it is a main thoroughfare to I-85 from Burlington,” said a neighbor who did not want to be identified.

Burlington police responded to Alamance Road near I-40 after being called multiple times about a shooting

Police say two cars were seen shooting at each other just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Witnesses say a black Dodge Charger and a dark-colored Honda car exited I-40 Westbound.

The driver of the Charger appeared to be chasing the other car north on Alamance Road.

Both cars ran stoplights, and witnesses described a shootout between people inside the two vehicles.

The car continued north on Alamance Road towards Mebane Street, and the Dodge Charger turned away onto Kirkwood Drive.

Officers found several shell casings on the road, but say no one was hurt,

“It could be anybody in a car, and you really hate to see it happen to a child or something,” said the neighbor.

Neighbors who live nearby are shaken by the encounter.

“It’s actually kind of frightening because a stray bullet could go in someone’s home and hurt someone,” the neighbor said.

She says the area is mostly peaceful and that the situation is scary because she, like so many others, travels Alamance Road nearly every day.

Police are still on the lookout for the suspects.

If you know anything about the incident or who may be involved, call Burlington Police.