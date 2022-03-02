Burlington City Council plans how they will spend $11.5 million in infrastructure improvements

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Millions of dollars in federal funds have been awarded to the City of Burlington to improve infrastructure and public health.

$11.5 million to be exact. It’s part of a COVID grant through the American Rescue Plan Act.

“It can be life-changing for our citizens,” said Peggy Reece, who oversees the city’s finances.

She says years ago, city leaders held a retreat to prioritize needs in the city. Since then, they have slowly been making progress toward getting the projects going.

There’s a long list that shows some of the projects being discussed.

They include a recreational center on the West side of the city, resurfacing downtown and improving the city’s infrastructure like sidewalks.

Now it’s up to the city council to decide where exactly the money is going.

“You want to make decisions to make a difference that will have a lasting effect. I think it’s wise for the council to take their time and make sure they are making the right decision,” Reece said.

Marty Crank has lived in Burlington for almost a decade and is excited to hear about the money being allocated.

She has ideas on where she would like to see it go.

She’s hoping the area can be revitalized and beautified to match the West end of the city which she says is an amazing place to live.

“It’s a wonderful place, but we need to draw people here because it’s beautiful too,” Crank said.

Right now, there is no set date on when the projects will be decided on.

It’s up to the city council whether residents will have a say as to how the money will be spent.