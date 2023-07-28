ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington caregiver who is accused of taking indecent liberties with a child was arrested on Thursday, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, May 21, Investigators with the ACSO Special Victims Unit were told a male caregiver of a minor was believed to be committing indecent liberties with a child.

During the investigation, SVU officials found probable cause existed to charge the caregiver, who was identified as Billy Michaels Daniels, 35, of Burlington, with two felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.

Daniels was arrested on Thursday and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center and given a $75,000 bond.