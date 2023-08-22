BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — As students in the Triad inch closer to the first day of school, one local barber shop went above and beyond to help them look fresh when they enter the classroom.

The first day of school can cause some students to have anxiety because first impressions are always a top priority. Lucky for many other local students, L & M Barber Shop in Burlington gave out free haircuts Monday morning to boost their back-to-school self-esteem.

Crystal Moore, says she has 12 grandkids and when she heard the news about a free cut, she put five of her grandsons in the car and headed over to Burlington.

“You figure a haircut is at least $20 a piece,” Moore said. “So you’d figure 12 is at least $240 just for a haircut. Not just counting a bookbag, school supplies, clothes. They’re growing. Boys grow.”

The event was first established by Lawrence Slade. He’s been cutting hair in the Triad for 59 years, and he knows how important the first day of school is.

“Everybody wants to look good on the first day of school,” Slade said. “It makes you feel good. You meet new teachers, and you want to look your best.”

Slade says this is the first time he’s hosted the event since the pandemic began, and he hopes other local barbers follow suit.

“Hopefully, it’s going to make an impact on the community. People care about each other. That’s what it’s all about. You can’t live by yourself. You’ve got to give and take,” Slade said.

The event ended at 1 p.m. Monday afternoon, and Slade says his barber shop helped more than two dozen students.