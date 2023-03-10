BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding an assault suspect after a reported domestic incident on Friday afternoon.
At 4:30 p.m., officers with the BPD were sent to home in the 200 block of Markham Street when they were told about a domestic incident involving a gun.
Arriving officers learned a domestic violence incident happened between Djante Chance Wiley and another person.
During the incident, Wiley assaulted the person, displayed a gun, and left the home with their 1-year-old, police say.
Officers working with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office and the NC Highway patrol formed a perimeter.
The child was found unharmed at the home of a relative who lived nearby.
At the conclusion of the investigation, warrants were issued on Wiley for:
- two counts of assault on a female
- one count of assault by pointing a gun
- one count of larceny from a person
- one count of possession of a firearm by a felon
Wiley has not been arrested.