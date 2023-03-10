BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding an assault suspect after a reported domestic incident on Friday afternoon.

At 4:30 p.m., officers with the BPD were sent to home in the 200 block of Markham Street when they were told about a domestic incident involving a gun.

Arriving officers learned a domestic violence incident happened between Djante Chance Wiley and another person.

During the incident, Wiley assaulted the person, displayed a gun, and left the home with their 1-year-old, police say.

Officers working with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office and the NC Highway patrol formed a perimeter.

The child was found unharmed at the home of a relative who lived nearby.

At the conclusion of the investigation, warrants were issued on Wiley for:

two counts of assault on a female

one count of assault by pointing a gun

one count of larceny from a person

one count of possession of a firearm by a felon

Wiley has not been arrested.