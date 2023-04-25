BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington man was arrested on Tuesday after a shooting earlier this month, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

On April 4 around 3:30 a.m., officers were sent to the area of Hilton Road and North Graham Hopedale Road after being told about a shooting.

Arriving officers found the victim, a 62-year-old man who had been shot. The victim was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition.

During the investigation, officers determined the shooting happened in a vacant parking lot at the intersection of Hilton Road and North Graham Hopedale Road.

Officers also determined the victim was robbed, and the suspect, later identified as Chauncey Dishawn Chandler, 40, of Burlington, took an unknown amount of money.

Chandler was found in Raleigh and arrested for:

assault with a deadly weapon with Intent to kill inflicting serious injury

robbery with a dangerous weapon

possession of a firearm by a felon

He is in the Alamance County Detention Center and under a $250,000 secured bond.

The victim of the shooting has been released from the hospital and continues to recover.