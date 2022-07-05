BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — An animal services department is teaming up with a national non-profit in order to help lost pets find their way back home.

Burlington Animal Services announced that they have partnered with Petco Love, a non-profit that works to “lead and inspire change for animals.”

According to statistics, one in every three pets will go missing in their lifetime. That’s why Burlington Animal Services has partnered with Petco Love and “Petco Love Lost,” a new, searchable national database. This database uses facial recognition technology to help people find their lost pets.

It’s a simple tool available to participating animal organizations nationwide and any owner or person who finds a lost pet. People upload a photo of a missing pet and those pictures are scanned to determine if the lost pet is at a shelter or has been found.

“We see firsthand how quickly a pet can go missing, whether they were curious, following a scent, wandered through an open gate or became scared during a storm,” said, Jessica Arias, Director of Animal Services. “We work tirelessly to care for pets, whether they’re awaiting their forever home or lost and need help getting back to their families.”

“We know that one in three pets goes missing in their lifetime, an estimated 10 million pets each year, and we’re not ok with that,” said Petco Love president Susanne Kogut. “That gives us 10 million reasons why we created Petco Love Lost, because we believe nothing is more important than keeping people and pets together for a lifetime of love. Together with Burlington Animal Services, our goal is to keep pets where they belong – at home, with you.”

To learn more about Burlington Animal Services, visit burlingtonnc.gov/pets and follow them on Facebook and Instagram. If you’ve lost or found a pet, Petco Love Lost is here to help get them home. Visit petcolovelost.org or join the conversation @PetcoLoveLost on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.