Bulk buyers draining some property values in Piedmont neighborhoods

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Investment firms are scooping up more and more homes for sale in the Triad, making an already competitive real estate market even hotter.

“I just want our investment to be safe, and I want those people who want to live here not to have to bid 15 different homes and lose them all,” said Diane Spivack, a resident of Brightwood Farm.

Spivack started asking herself who her neighbors were when she saw some people on her street not maintaining their homes or abiding by the HOA code.

“I kind of questioned it, and they were like ‘oh well. They are corporately owned homes,’ and I was like ‘well, what does that mean?'” Spivack said.

She quickly discovered more than 100 of the over 600 homes in her neighborhood aren’t owned by a person or family but by a handful of hedge funds and investment groups. The homes are then rented to single families.

“I rallied on Nextdoor to see how many people knew about this, and a lot of them didn’t know. This is hurting our home values. And first-time buyers and people who are retired and want to buy, they just can’t do it,” Spivack said.

According to Triad real estate agents, the practice has been picking up over the last five years.

“What’s interesting now is they’re paying over market value, and they’re actually increasing value in the marketplace, so there’s some good to these things happening, but there’s some bad to these things as well,” said Brad Barbour the owner of Hill Barbour Realty.

Spivack and other buyers believe the prices are so high that everyday buyers can’t compete. Having too many investor-owned homes in one neighborhood could create a problem.

“Let’s say an investor owns more than 10% of a neighborhood. That’s a problem for a lending institution because if something happened to that investor, if they shut their doors for any reason, that changes the makeup of that neighborhood,” Barbour said.

According to Barbour, banks aren’t as willing to lend to people who live in mainly tenant-occupied neighborhoods.

In some cases, it decreases property value.

“Most of these people are relocating. They need a place to live. I don’t see it as a bad thing, but there’s a middle ground,” Barbour said.

A 10% cap is what Spivack is fighting for in her neighborhood while she tries to get the word out to neighbors.

She says the push isn’t about renters. It’s about keeping neighborhoods for people.

Spivack is hosting an information session at the Brightwood Farm clubhouse on March 20 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for neighbors looking to learn more.