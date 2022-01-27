Building the momentum: Triad economic development leaders confident smaller projects will follow major announcements

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On the heels of yet another major economic development for the Triad, smaller projects could be coming to the region.

“I’m very confident that we’ll see other smaller projects come that will feed off of the momentum that we’ve established in recent months. No doubt about that,” said Greensboro Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brent Christensen.

He explained suppliers for companies like Boom Supersonic and Toyota could plan to relocate or expand to the area along with businesses looking to capitalize on the publicity.

“That’s almost akin to a Good Housekeeping seal of approval…in economic development, and so they’ll pick up the phone and say ‘If it was good enough for Toyota and good enough for Boom, let’s see what’s going on there. It seems to be pretty hot. Let’s see if that might be a place for us as well,” he said.

Boom Supersonic, a Denver-based company, announced Wednesday a $500 million investment at Piedmont Triad International Airport, creating more than 1,700 jobs.

Sandy Dunbeck leads the High Point Economic Development Corporation. She said it’s too soon to say how many businesses could follow.

“People are going to be looking, and the US 29 corridor and South High Point stands to benefit from a lot of development. We’re certainly excited to see that,” she said.

Interest spiked in 2021 with the largest number of projects and site visits since 2015.

“These projects will take a while to build. It’s an 18-24 month process to build buildings. I would say in that time frame is when we’ll start to quantify and see how much more interest we’re getting because of these most recent announcements,” Christensen said Thursday.