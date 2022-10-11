GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are on the scene of a building fire in Graham.

The cause of the fire on East Parker Street is unknown at this time. The mayor of Graham believes the fire was a result fo the building not having running electricity.

The Culp Weaving factory building has been burning for around an hour.

Multiple fire units are on the scene and working to keep the fire from spreading.

The building on fire is attached to a larger complex and has completely burned down. It is unclear at this time if the building is empty or not.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.