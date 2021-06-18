Build Greensboro Together nearing fundraising goal for park improvements, greenway repairs

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The co-chairs of a public-private partnership to improve Greensboro city parks are nearing their first fundraising goal.

Build Greensboro Together partners with the Community Foundation of Greensboro to provide funding for the City of Greensboro’s outdoor infrastructure, parks and projects.

The organization announced a goal at the beginning of 2021 to raise $200,000 for new playground equipment at Peeler and Heath Parks, and greenway repairs on a pedestrian bridge in Lake Daniel.

“The fundraising has been very successful for this part,” co-chair Peter Reichard said.

“The Cone Mills Foundation is the ones putting the money into this project here. Cone Mills was such an important part of the city and this neighborhood they wanted to be sure they were participating,” he added, of the Peeler Park project.

Once they hit their initial goal, co-chair Hugh Holston said they could be involved in a community project at Hampton Elementary, which closed following damage from a 2018 tornado.

Holston says there’s a lot of potential for the space.

“That may be the second step, we hope the third and fourth and fifth steps continue,” he said.

Construction at Peeler Park is expected to start in about a month. Work should start on Heath Park and on the greenway this fall.