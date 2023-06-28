(WGHP) — The Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to the Piedmont Triad starting on the Fourth of July.

The world-famous horses will make their first appearance at First National Bank Field before the Greensboro Grasshoppers square off against the Aberdeen IronBirds in the Stars & Stripes Fireworks Spectacular on July 4 at 6:30 p.m.

You can come and see the Super Bowl commercial stars from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. before the first pitch.

As the name of the event implies, there will be a fireworks show at the Grasshoppers game as well. The gates to the ballpark will open at 5:30 p.m.

INDIO, CA – APRIL 29: The Budweiser Clydesdales are seen during day 2 of 2017 Stagecoach California’s Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 29, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

The Clydesdales will then travel up the road to Truist Stadium where the Winston-Salem Dash will match up against the Hickory Crawdads at 7 p.m. on July 5.

Fans will be able to come and see the horses from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the theme of the game is Archeology Night.

The Budweiser Clydesdales are in town to celebrate Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides families of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and families of first responders with scholarships toward educational opportunities.

Folds of Honor Aluminum Bottle

Local chapters of Folds of Honor are being celebrated as a part of the festivities. There are chapters for Eastern and Western North Carolina.

Budweiser and Bud Light have released limited-edition Folds of Honor aluminum bottles and a portion of the proceeds from each bottle sold will benefit the Folds of Honor scholarship.