WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A state investigation found that a North Carolina school falsified information to get more funding.

The State Bureau of Investigation says they started investigating Bridges Academy in Wilkes County in June 2021.

Allegedly, the school falsified enrollment information to obtain more than $400,000. The state says they also misused more than $78,000 of charter school funding to support a preschool.

The state auditor’s report shows that Bridges Academy failed to submit tax forms in 2019 and 2020, which resulted in underreported compensation of more than $489,000.

Bridges Academy is being asked to repay the money it wasn’t entitled to.