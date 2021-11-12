Brenner Children’s Hospital calls for donations to help patients’ families cover costs

(WGHP) — Caring for a sick child comes with not only an emotional struggle but a financial one as well.

That’s why Brenner Children’s Hospital, part of the Wake Forest Baptist Health network, is hoping to raise $250,000 for the Brenner Patient Fund. That money will go towards medical care, medication, travel and, when necessary, funeral expenses.

On Friday, the hospital is bringing the community together for “An Evening of Cheers! For Brenner Children’s.” FOX8’s Chad Tucker and his wife Meredith will host the event.

This year marks Brenner Children’s Hospital’s 17th year hosting the annual event. Since 2005, it has raised more than $1.5 million.

Presenting sponsor Simply Southern is matching all gifts to Cheers! up to $200,000.