RAMSEUR, N.C. (WGHP) — A series of break-ins at Randolph County School System buildings sparked an investigation, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, a school resource officer responded to a report of a breaking and entering at Ramseur Elementary School.

According to the sheriff’s office, two mobile classrooms and an outbuilding were broken into during the weekend. Some items were stolen and vandalism was left behind. The sheriff’s office did not elaborate on the nature of the vandalism or what items were stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 318-6698 or call the Randolph County Crime Stoppers tip line at (336) 672-CRIME or (336) 672-7463. You can also report the information via the sheriff’s app.