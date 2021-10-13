Box truck driver arrested after chase on US 70 in Gibsonville, police say

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect was arrested after a chase involving a box truck and damage to patrol vehicles, according to Gibsonville police.

At about 4 a.m. Wednesday, police began chasing after a suspect on U.S. 70.

According to police, the chase involved the driver of a box truck. Officers are working to confirm whether or not the driver was lawfully allowed to be driving the truck.

The chase ended with a suspect in custody and a patrol vehicle damaged. Police say the damages are minor. The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office may also have some damaged vehicles.

The suspect is expected to face charges.

