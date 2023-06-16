YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died after a stabbing in Yadkin County, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Thursday, deputies were called about a stabbing in East Bend. When they arrived at the scene, they found Scott Anthony Murray. He had been stabbed multiple times and was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

The sheriff’s office investigated and determined Dakota Shane Chambers, 27, of East Bend, was the suspect. He was arrested at the scene and charged with first-degree murder.

He was given no bond.