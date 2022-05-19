YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested a week after he allegedly shot someone in a drive-by.

On May 11, the Yadkin Count Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a drive-by shooting. They determined that this was an “isolated domestic incident” off of Longtown Road in Boonville.

Deputies got warrants for the arrest of Ben Thomas Hodge, 30, of Boonville, for charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Hodge was located Thursday on North Oak Ridge Church Road in Boonville. According to the release, deputies saw Hodge driving and attempted to catch up to him. Hodge wrecked his vehicle at the intersection of North Oak Ridge Church Road and Hallmark Estates Drive.

He ran away but was apprehended. He was charged with an additional count of possession of a firearm by a felon, as well as resisting a public officer and driving with a revoked license.

Hodge was given a $175,000 secured bond.