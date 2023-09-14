(WGHP) — Boom Supersonic launched the Defense Advisory Group on Tuesday, according to the company’s website.

The DAG is an independent council of military and defense experts that will repeatedly assess the Overture airliner for national security missions.

Boom’s website claims Overture is the world’s fastest airliner and is optimized for speed, safety and sustainability.

Boom named seven founding members ranging from retired general officers to Department of Defense civilian senior executives with knowledge of mobility operations, executive airlift, Air Force acquisitions and research and development within the defense community.

The members are:

General William M. Fraser III — USAF (retired), former commander of U.S. Transportation Command, Air Combat Command, USAF vice chief of staff

General Raymond E. Johns — USAF (retired), former commander of USAF Mobility Command

General Carlton “Dewey” Everhart II — USAF (retired), former commander of USAF Mobility Command

Lieutenant General Ted Bowlds — USAF (retired), former commander with Electronic Systems Command

David E. Hamilton — retired senior executive service, former director and program executive officer for USAF Rapid Capabilities Office

Major General Lawrence M. Martin Jr. — USAF (retired), former assistant deputy under secretary of USAF, International Affairs

Major General Kyler Kremer — USAF (retired), former director of strategy, plans requirements and programs for Air Mobility Command

“The experienced leaders joining the Defense Advisory Group will guide us in optimizing our aircraft for government customers,” President of Boom Supersonic Kathy Savitt said. “We know that we can deliver a valuable product to the Department of Defense with a specialized variant of Overture.”