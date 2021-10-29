Boo Bash returns to uptown Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — There were a lot of boos in Lexington last Halloween because the pandemic canceled the popular Boo Bash trick-or-treat event.

This year, the Uptown Lexington street festival is back. On Saturday night, Main Street will close to cars and trucks, and little superheroes and cartoon characters will take over.

Several businesses will be open for trick-or-treaters from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Along with candy, there will be pumpkin carving, live music, storytelling and lots of spooky art made by local artists will be on display at Side Street Studio on West First Street.

Amanda Murphy is the executive director of Arts Davidson County.

“It’s just a fun night. Everybody is in costume. Everybody is in a good mood. There’s music. There’s a light show at the courthouse. There’s candy. How can you be mad when there’s music and candy?”Murphy said.

Side Street Studio is really getting into the Halloween spirit this year. They will display portraits made by local artists plus host what they call the best Halloween photo booth.

If the artwork and photo booth weren’t enough, Side Street Studio is partnering with Skyworks Lighting to bring a new laser light show that will light up the Old Davidson County Courthouse.

“We decided to do that because we want to do better,” said Side Street Studio’s Matt Hand. “We want to have more things for the people of Lexington and Davidson County to enjoy.”

The partners say the light show of purple and green lights dancing on the courthouse will be a sight to see. The lights will also come together to create a skeleton DJ.

“I think it’s the combination of lasers being such a powerful light, along with music and the animation. It’s just something people of all ages can enjoy,” said Andrew Stuart of Skyworks Lighting.

While the Boo Bash is coming back, the Boo Craw is new. The Boo Crawl will give grown-up witches and wizards a break from the kids so they can check out the growing bar and restaurant scene in Lexington.

At the Goose and the Monkey Brewhouse, General Manager Justin Butler is looking forward to the adults packing his business. Butler also wants Boo Crawl participants to visit other brewers.

“We said from the get-go, it’s not a competition. It’s synergy,” Butler said. “Rising tides lift all ships. If we do well, then our neighbors do well. If our neighbors do well, then we do well.”

Visiting other restaurants and bars is a win-win. With four punches on a Boo Crawl card, visitors will be entered to win a prize from local merchants.

And according to Uptown Lexington executive director, Jacob Gordon, more exciting times are coming to Lexington.

“Everybody can see where we are headed, and they want to be a part of it,” Gordon said. “This energy, this momentum, and we are keeping it going through events like these.”

The family-friendly Boo Bash trick-or-treating event is Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Uptown Lexington. Main Street and other side streets will be closed during this time. The adult-friendly Boo Crawl will take place after 8 p.m.