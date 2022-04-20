ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a $5,000 bonus for newly hired EMTs and paramedics as well as current full-time EMTs and paramedics in the county, according to a Rockingham County news release.

The commissioners also approved the extension of the $100 shift bonus for both full and part-time employees through the end of June 2022.

Director of Emergency Services Rodney Cates presented statistics and county-based research in front of the board to emphasize the county’s need for emergency service personnel.

“We are in a crisis,” Cates said before the meeting, “We are losing talented employees because other

agencies are offering them more money. This proposal is to inform all of Rockingham County of the

shortage we have. We run the risk of shutting down ambulances due to not having the personnel to

physically operate them because other agencies are offering compensation that we are not.”