Bomb threat made at Winston-Salem State University

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A bomb threat was made to the Winston-Salem State University campus on Wednesday.

FOX8 is told the call came in at 11:30 a.m. on the main university line.

Campus police determined it was not an immediate threat to campus.

WSSU police called in deputies from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Law enforcement officials are currently on campus doing building-by-building sweeps.

The campus is operating as usual, and no one has been evacuated.

The status of the bomb threat is currently 90 percent clear.