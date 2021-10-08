Body found while firefighters responded to early morning house fire in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A fire call led to the discovery of a body.

Griffith Fire Department, Clemmons Fire Department and Forsyth County Fire Division responded to an active house fire on 2375 W Clemmonsville Road in Winston-Salem.

Forsyth County EMS, Winston-Salem Fire and Winston-Salem Forsyth County Emergency Management also responded.

During the control of the fire a body was found in the house and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office was called in to assist.

The identity of the body has not been confirmed, but investigators are working to determine the cause of death and the cause of the fire.