MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A death investigation is underway after deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office say a body has been identified after being found on the side of the road at the Moore/Montgomery County line on Tuesday.

Around 4:51 p.m., the MCSO received a report of a body on the side of Mill Road in Jackson Springs at the Moore/Montgomery County line.

Emergency personnel arrived and found an unidentified female dead on the side of the road. She was identified on Wednesday as Jolee Diane Mercer, 34, of Eagle Springs.

The cause of death is unknown at this time, and the body will be sent for an autopsy for further examination.

Investigators are working to identify the victim to notify the family of her death.

This is an active investigation, and anyone with information about this incident is requested to contact the MCSO at 910-947-2931 or provide information through the Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 910-947-4444.