THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A body was reportedly found on the property of Ledford Middle School in Thomasville, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office got the call just after 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies are investigating on school property. They are checking cameras and processing the scene.

The sheriff’s office would not confirm where on the property the body was found but did say that the initial investigation shows that there was no break-in at the school.

No word on the age or gender of the person found dead or a possible cause of death.

Ledford Middle School currently has no comment on the situation. The school is now closed for the day.