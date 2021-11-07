Body found near Rural Hall on side of Payne Road

Stokes County Sheriff’s Office patrol car (WGHP file photo)

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A body was found on Friday near Rural Hall and Germanton, according to the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office.

The body of a dead male was found on Payne Road.

The 911 center took the call around 8 a.m. reporting a body had been found.

Deputies do not know the age of the person yet and are still working to identify him.

No cause of death has been determined yet and will likely not be known until autopsy results return.

“This is a sad situation, and we will do all we can to get answers for a grieving family,” Sheriff Joey Lemons said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information please contact the Stoke County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8506.

